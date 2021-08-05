Advertisement

US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on increasing production of electric vehicles...
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on increasing production of electric vehicles after speaking on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, during an event on clean cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By TOM KRISHER and AAMER MADHANI
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a commitment from U.S. carmakers that electric vehicles will make up as much as half of their sales by the end of the decade.

Auto executives and lawmakers joined Biden on the White House South Lawn Thursday as he signed an executive order on the voluntary commitment.

The administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026.

The moves are big steps toward Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate change as he pushes to shift the nation away from internal combustion engines and toward battery-powered vehicles.

