Waco: Mayor makes plea to Governor over Big 12 debacle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco officials are speaking out, and seeking help from the state, after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University left the Big 12 conference.

In a letter from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek to Texas Governor Greg Abbott dated July 23, Meek talked about the significant impact Baylor sports has on the Waco community.

“We are proud of the many titles, championships, and successful seasons across the entire Baylor Athletics program,” Meek said in the letter. “Baylor sports has a significant, positive impact on our local economy, and we request careful attention to this matter.”

Meek said, an estimated 15,000 commercial airline flights are booked by people attending Baylor events annually.

The Mayor added, Baylor estimates the annual attendance at BU athletics events is between 600,000 and 725,000, and there’s a 386-million-dollar economic impact from the school’s sports alone.

“It is important to ensure Baylor is positioned to host national future events,” Meek said in the letter. “We request your assistance in exploring all options to preserve the positive economic and unique cultural impact Baylor sports has on the Waco community.”

