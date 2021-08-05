Advertisement

Waco: Mayor makes plea to Governor over Big 12 debacle

Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco officials are speaking out, and seeking help from the state, after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University left the Big 12 conference.

In a letter from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek to Texas Governor Greg Abbott dated July 23, Meek talked about the significant impact Baylor sports has on the Waco community.

“We are proud of the many titles, championships, and successful seasons across the entire Baylor Athletics program,” Meek said in the letter. “Baylor sports has a significant, positive impact on our local economy, and we request careful attention to this matter.”

Meek said, an estimated 15,000 commercial airline flights are booked by people attending Baylor events annually.

The Mayor added, Baylor estimates the annual attendance at BU athletics events is between 600,000 and 725,000, and there’s a 386-million-dollar economic impact from the school’s sports alone.

“It is important to ensure Baylor is positioned to host national future events,” Meek said in the letter. “We request your assistance in exploring all options to preserve the positive economic and unique cultural impact Baylor sports has on the Waco community.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.
Waco landlord shot to death at apartment complex; police kill suspect
All three vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.
Central Texas man killed in early-morning 3-vehicle crash identified
Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman in an earlier booking photo. (File)
Ex-Central Texas sheriff has been arrested—again
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left one man dead and another injured...
Police: Shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured happened behind local strip club
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted

Latest News

Waco Axe Company has a box of free G.I. Joe figurines for customers to take with them to...
A ‘small’ reminder: Waco company offers customers free toy soldiers to remember service members
Waco apartment shooting reaction
Longtime resident says landlord killed was loved by many
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
Dr. Jackson Griggs, the chief executive officer of the Family Health Center
‘The house is on fire’: Local health officials warn residents about Delta variant that spreads ‘like crazy’