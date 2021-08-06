2 arrested, charged in brutal murder of Houston man

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -Charges were filed against two men in the death of Jesus Salgado,49.

Both men are accused of a man’s death at 1900 Dorsett about 12:50 a.m. on June 7.

Jose Ivan Mendoza (H/m, 37) and Manuel Mendoza Perales (H/m, 34) are charged with murder in the 208th and the 182nd State District Courts, respectively.

Both are accused of the brutal death of Jesus Salgado, 49, who suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and burns over almost his entire body.

Paramedics took him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased on June 15.

“A witness saw the victim, Mr. Salgado, and another male in a grassy area near Dorsett and Cargill Street at the above address. The witness saw a fire start and realized Salgado was set on fire by the other male. The witness put out the fire and called 9-1-1. The unknown male was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Cargill Street. Salgado was transported to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics with burn and stab wounds,” said Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division Sergeant M. Holbrook and Detective J. Roscoe.

After further investigation, it later identified Jose Mendoza and Mendoza Perales as the men wanted in this case.

Jose Mendoza was arrested on July 27 and charged for his role in Salgado’s death.

Mendoza Perales was arrested and taken into custody on Monday, August 2, 2021, in Brighton, Colorado, through a coordinated effort with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

He was also charged for his role in Salgado’s death.

