3 of the Little League teams here for Southwest Region Tournament won’t play after positive COVID tests

‘This is not how it was supposed to end’
Three of the eight teams in Central Texas for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament won’t be allowed to play because of positive COVID-19 tests, but one coach is crying foul.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three of the eight teams in Waco this weekend for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament won’t be allowed to play because of positive COVID-19 tests, but one coach is crying foul.

The Mississippi, Texas-East and Oklahoma state champion teams were advised they may no longer participate in the tournament, Little League International said in a press release.

“The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.”

The game between Mississippi and New Mexico that was to have been played at 4 p.m. Friday was declared a forfeit with New Mexico advancing.

The coach of the Oklahoma team, who tested positive after submitting a saliva sample following the team’s arrival, said in a video posted on Facebook he had tested negative for the virus immediately before traveling to Waco and that he tested negative at a local clinic immediately after taking the Little League administered test that produced the positive result.

Please share this. Absolutely, unfair. I have proof of testing that I was covid free the day of the test and also today. Not fair to these kids and families and to our state of Oklahoma.

Posted by Sam Treat on Friday, August 6, 2021

The East Texas team, in a post, announced Little League’s decision “with great sadness.”

“While we believe that this is a political decision by Williamsport and the test is inaccurate with no second testing to assure that it was a true or false reading. They have destroyed the emotions and hearts of all the players, coaches, parents and fans.”

“This is not how it was supposed to end, but it has.”

The same thing happened two weeks ago when the Tri-Lakes softball team from Colorado was dropped from the Southwest Regional Little League Softball World Series in Waco.

Little League International informed the team that it would not be allowed to play late on July 24, after Tri-Lakes made the association aware of a positive COVID test.

