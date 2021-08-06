Advertisement

Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper railcars

Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents discovered nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper railcar.

The incident happened on Aug. 5 during the late morning hours when agents responded to several 911 calls from individuals on a train near Hebbronville.

While conducting an inspection, agents found three undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper and arrested 20 others that were in the area.

One of the individuals attempted to flee on foot into the brush but was apprehended and in need of medical assistance.

All were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closes as COVID-19 cases rise