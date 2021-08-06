Advertisement

Boy with no end of achievement possibilities is seeking a “forever home”

By Pete Sousa
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Life with Logan hasn’t been easy.

“Logan is autistic and he has some developmental delays that he is working with a speech therapist on,” noted his CPS Case Worker Jeanette Rico.

He’s also a foster kiddo looking for a forever home but, as Rico says, there’s some serious upside here.

“He’s a very helpful little boy, his foster mother has taught him well, he picks up his toys, he makes his bed,” she noted.

“We’re hoping that we can eventually get to a point when he’s older where he can go out and work on his own,” Rico added.

Right now, Logan is basically non-verbal so a patient household, with tolerance, love and understanding would be the perfect spot for him to grow.

“He has made progress since he’s been in speech therapy and I definitely see him making more progress,” Rico said.

She also told us that he’s set to continue his speech therapy and that, in the right home, there’s no end to the possibilities he can achieve.

The opportunity to help him grow, might teach the right family a thing or two about themselves, giving everyone the chance to evolve.

If you want to inquire about adopting Logan or the adoption process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

"Logan is autistic and he has some developmental delays that he is working with a speech...
Boy with no end of achievement possibilities is seeking a "forever home"
Scott Fletcher (left) was given the Allen Lund Legacy Award, presented to an employee who...
Central Texas man with terminal cancer honored by employer; selects local cancer center for $5,000 check
Daniel may might not be old enough to drive but he's got the need for speed.
Not yet old enough to drive, Daniel still has a need for speed and a home
Daniel may might not be old enough to drive but he's got the need for speed.
Not yet old enough to drive, Daniel still has a need for speed and needs a home