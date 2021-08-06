Boy with no end of achievement possibilities is seeking a “forever home”

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Life with Logan hasn’t been easy.

“Logan is autistic and he has some developmental delays that he is working with a speech therapist on,” noted his CPS Case Worker Jeanette Rico.

He’s also a foster kiddo looking for a forever home but, as Rico says, there’s some serious upside here.

“He’s a very helpful little boy, his foster mother has taught him well, he picks up his toys, he makes his bed,” she noted.

“We’re hoping that we can eventually get to a point when he’s older where he can go out and work on his own,” Rico added.

Right now, Logan is basically non-verbal so a patient household, with tolerance, love and understanding would be the perfect spot for him to grow.

“He has made progress since he’s been in speech therapy and I definitely see him making more progress,” Rico said.

She also told us that he’s set to continue his speech therapy and that, in the right home, there’s no end to the possibilities he can achieve.

The opportunity to help him grow, might teach the right family a thing or two about themselves, giving everyone the chance to evolve.

If you want to inquire about adopting Logan or the adoption process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

