CBP Officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry detained a wanted man with an outstanding felony warrant for the sexual assault of a child out of Del Rio, Texas.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd, at the Camino Real International Bridge I.

A CBP officer processing vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Eduardo Martinez Limon, a 23-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection.

After officers checked his fingerprints, it confirmed that Limon had an outstanding felony warrant for the sexual assault of a child pursued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) out of Del Rio, Texas.

The warrant was confirmed to be active. Martinez Limon was arrested and turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

“CBP plays an essential role in helping to keep our border communities safe by apprehending those wanted on outstanding warrants for alleged crimes of a heinous nature, such as this particular case involving an alleged sexual offense against a child,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.