As Central Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, vaccination rates lag

(KWTX) – In the past week the number of active COVID-19 cases statewide increased by 58%, statewide hospitalizations rose by 70%, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased by 29%, and the number of hospitalized patients in the region rose by 53%, but the number of Central Texas residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus increased by just one half of 1%.

The Department of State Health Services reported 143,868 active cases of the virus Friday statewide, up from 91,170 a week ago.

At least 8,522 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized statewide Friday, up from 5,846 a week ago.

More than 4,380 active cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas, up from 3,395 a week ago.

And almost 330 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Friday in Central Texas, up from 214 a week ago.

Since last Friday, another 4,162 of the more than 800,000 Central Texas residents eligible for the vaccine were fully vaccinated.

Almost 37% of the residents 12 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring are now fully vaccinated, according to Department of State Health Services data Friday, compared to more than 53% statewide.

In the past week in Bell County, where 34% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, another 1,742 residents were fully vaccinated.

In the past week in McLennan County, where 42% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, another 1,112 residents were fully vaccinated.

The number of residents 12 and older who were fully vaccinated in the past week in other Central Texas counties ranges from as many as 316 in Coryell County to as few as nine in Mills County.

Another 36 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week in Bosque County; 34 in Falls County; 74 in Freestone County; 46 in Hamilton County; 85 in Leon County; 105 in Limestone County; 107 in Milam County; 196 in Navarro County; 63 in Robertson County, and 32 in San Saba County.

Efforts are underway in some Central Texas counties to boost vaccination rates to slow the spread of the more virulent Delta variant of the virus, which is responsible for much of the spike in new cases.

The Bell County Public Health District will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 12 and older from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Helping Hands Ministry of Belton. For more information, contact Helping Hands Ministry of Belton at 254-939-7355. The vision of Helping Hands Ministry is to eliminate all physical and spiritual poverty in East Bell County.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week and again next week at which the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

All the clinics are open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

The remaining clinics this week are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Police Department’s Back-To-School event in the Waco Police Department parking lot at 3115 Pine Ave., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall at 1701 Turner St.

Next week’s clinics include one from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Bubba’s 33 Restaurant at 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway at which a free pizza voucher will be presented to each person vaccinated and one from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Vega High School at 555 Loop 340, which is open to anyone.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, a clinic will be open at the Methodist Children’s Home at 1111 Herring Ave. in Waco, which is open to anyone and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Mills High School, which is open to anyone.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, a clinic will operate at the Meyer Center at 1226 Washington Ave.; one will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mart High School at 1100 JL Davis, East Texas Ave., which is open to anyone, and one from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Bubba’s 33 Restaurant at 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway will host a clinic at which those who are vaccinated will receive free pizza vouchers.

Clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday during the Waco ISD Family Fest at both University High School at 3201 South New Road and Waco High School at 2020 North 42nd Street, and one will operate from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Witness Missionary Church at 901 Colcord.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 Bubba’s 33 and the Waco-McLennan County Health District are hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the restaurant at 2601 South Jack Kultgen Expressway. Residents who are vaccinated will receive vouchers for free 12-inch pizzas at future visits. Photo ID is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

