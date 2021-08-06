Destruction to G.W. Carver Middle School creates more urgency for Waco ISD bond proposal, board to vote Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco ISD school board members will be voting a multi-million dollar bond proposal on Thursday.

This could mean four new school buildings for the district and renovations to a fifth campus.

“This bond program would replace Waco High School, Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School as well as Kendrick Elementary, and then provide renovations at South Waco Elementary School,” Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD Superintendent, said.

Within Waco ISD, Dr. Kincannon says campuses are still being used that were built back in the 1950′s and 60′s.

“Modern facilities provide opportunities for new courses that didn’t exist in the 1950s and 1960s,” Dr. Kincannon said.

“Those are courses in CTE, culinary arts, and some digital media courses.”

The recent fire at Carver Middle School has created new urgency for a new facility causing the bond recommendation to be tweaked as students and staff are in need of a new home.

“We expect to change the bond phasing so that we can speed up the Carver Middle School campus, the construction of that campus,” Dr. Kincannon said.

The new Carver and Kendrick buildings would also be large enough to serve most of the students zoned to attend Indian Spring or Alta Vista Elementary so the district says they’re planning to consolidate those campuses.

School leaders say the new buildings would be built at the same location as the existing ones.

These facilities do come with a hefty price tag of about $376.1 million. The average homeowner is expected to see about a 12 cent increase per $100 of valuation or $142.53 per year.

If the board votes to move forward, the bond would be added to the ballet in November.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.