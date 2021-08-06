Advertisement

Easy, breezy, and steamy weather heading your way

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Summer 2021 has truly been a treat weather wise for Central Texas with occasionally hot days and occasional rainy and cool ones. We really haven’t seen a true summer-like weather pattern take hold sine mid-June but we’re expecting normal summertime heat and humidity to return very soon and stick around likely through the middle of the month. We’re transitioning away from the un-summer weather pattern today so clouds won’t be as widespread and rain really isn’t expected. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s will be accompanied by a few clouds but we’ll generally see more sunshine than cloud cover. A few clouds will roll through during the course of the day today but today’s rain chance is capped at 10% midday through the afternoon. Highs today should be warmer than yesterday in the low-to-mid 70s but heat index values may approach 100° late this afternoon.

We’re expecting the same forecast for the weekend. Rain chances are capped at about 10% Saturday and completely drop out of the forecast Sunday. Sunshine stays present all day long with only a few clouds from time-to-time. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s should warm into the mid-90s Saturday and the upper 90s Sunday. Highs are forecasted to stay just a hair below normal this weekend however humidity is going to be ever present. Heat index values should climb into the triple-digits Saturday, as high as about 102°, and then should climb as high as about 105° Sunday. Heat and humidity sticks around all next week with highs likely hovering near the average of 98° each day with heat index values as high as 105°. We’ll have the heat, we’ll have the humidity, but we’ll also have a bit of a breeze too! South winds are expected to be a bit strong from time-to-time starting Saturday and lasting through at least the middle of next week gusting to between 15 and 25 MPH. Some low-end rain chances could return next weekend with an off chance that another cold front may try to sneak in the following week.

