Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police say they’re seeing an increase in scam calls targeting older residents and they’re urging vigilance. (File)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWTX)-- An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police say they’re seeing an increase in scam calls targeting older residents and they’re urging vigilance.

Barton Mashburn, 88, of Harker Heights, was the intended target of what authorities call the grandparent scam in which callers pose as a grandchild who’s supposedly in trouble and needs money.

The caller claimed to be Mashburn’s grandson, Doug.

“He immediately got my attention,” Mashburn said.

“It sounded just like Doug on the phone.”

The caller claimed to be jailed in Mexico and asked to be wired $900.

Mashburn, luckily, can’t drive and doesn’t know how to wire money.

He told the scammers he would have to call his adult daughters to help.

“Ignorance I guess has its virtue,” Mashburn said, laughing.

The scammers, however, knew both of his daughters’ names and called them, too.

They, in turn, called the real Doug only to discover he was at work in Belton.

Police say scammers have become sophisticated enough to find personal information that makes their scams convincing.

“We talk about social media in the respect of keeping your information as private as you possibly can,” Hewitt police Chief Jim Devlin said.

“Check those settings to where only friends have access to your social media accounts.”

Scammers, like the one who targeted Mashburn also spoof phone numbers to make them appear local but most of the time the scammers are calling from outside of the country.

Police say that makes it nearly impossible to apprehend them.

So, residents need to be proactive before a scam happens by learning how to spot the signs.

Hewitt police say the most popular scam right now is the sweepstakes scam in which crooks ask potential victims to provide their banking information to receive prize money for a sweepstakes they never even entered.

Police say as a rule of thumb it’s a bad idea to give personal information to anyone over the phone.

Devlin recommends that adult children put alerts on their elderly parents’ bank accounts to alert them of any significant withdrawals.

“The biggest thing is that they’re happening much more often than we have had in the past,” he said.

“It’s a numbers game for the scammers. They’re reaching out to multiple people and all it takes is one,” he said.

He advises residents who receive suspicious calls simply to hand up and call police.

