Advertisement

Fort Hood soldiers put football skills to the test at NFL bootcamp

Dozens of Fort Hood soldiers put their football skills to the test Friday at NRG Stadium.
Dozens of Fort Hood soldiers put their football skills to the test Friday at NRG Stadium.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Fort Hood soldiers put their football skills to the test Friday at NRG Stadium during #SaluteToService NFL Bootcamp, which is a partnership between Houston Texans and USAA.

Organizers said it’s a way to salute local military personnel, all while bringing them closer to a game they love.

“These are our idols These are folks we watch on Sundays, and we love to root for, and it’s exciting to be out here and be a part of it,” USAA Military Affairs Representative Mark Cook said.

For Hours, service members from the Army and the Coast Guard sweat through obstacles such as those used in NFL combines.

For hours, service members from the Army and the Coast guard sweated through obstacles like those of NFL scouting combines.

Participants sprinted along a 40-meter course, wove through a three-cone shuttle and tested their arms in the QB challenge.

Those who got to experience the boot camp say it’s amazing to see the show of support for the local military.

“The appreciation that everybody has for the military itself, like everybody’s been great and welcoming, and it’s just it’s amazing to be here,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Brittany Williams Petty.

The service members got a chance to meet some of the Texans and watch from the sidelines during their training camp.

Some soldiers received tickets to upcoming games at NRG Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Waco ISD
Destruction to G.W. Carver Middle School creates more urgency for Waco ISD bond proposal, board to vote Thursday
Reports of new COVID-19 cases are increasing in Central Texas and hospitalizations are rising,...
As Central Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, vaccination rates lag
Waco ISD Administration Building
Waco ISD bond proposal to be voted on by school board