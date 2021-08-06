Advertisement

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closes as COVID-19 cases rise

Due to local COVID conditions, the National Archives and Records Administration has announced the closure of the Bush Library and Museum.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum reopened to the public a month ago, but due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, the National Archives and Records Administration has made the decision to close its doors once again. On Monday, Aug. 9 the library will no longer be open to the public.

Tickets for this weekend are still available but refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased for later dates.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, including the Presidential Pond, will remain open to the public, according to the library. This includes barbless-hook fishing, picnics at the pond and photography on the grounds.

To see a current listing of available programs, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

Lee Tezeno was last seen on July 28 at his home in Killeen.
Police ask for help in search for Central Texas man missing for more than 2 weeks
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
School districts in Central Texas are using federal funds to help close education gaps the...
Local districts taking advantage of federal funds
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support