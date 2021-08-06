Governor appoints 2 judges to fill vacancies on Central Texas courts

(KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Friday appointed judges Friday to fill vacancies on the Waco-based 10th Court of Appeals and Bell County’s 169th District Court.

Abbott Friday appointed Brazos County District Court Judge Steve Smith of College Station to fill the vacancy on the three-judge 10th Court of Appeals left by the retirement of Justice John Neill at the end of May.

Smith, who has also served as judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 1 and as presiding judge and associate municipal judge for the City of College Station.

He’s a 1974 graduate of Abilene Christian University and a 1977 graduate of the University of Texas School of Law.

Abbott also appointed Belton lawyer Cari Starritt-Burnett to succeed Gordon G. Adams of Salado as judge of Bell County’s 169th District Court.

Adams, whom then Gov. George W. Bush appointed to the court in June 2020, retired in July after 21 years on the bench.

Starritt-Burnett, a partner and co-owner of Seigman, Starritt-Burnett & Sinkfield, PLLC, where she heads the Family Law Department.

She’s a graduate of Angelo State University and received her law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Both Smith and Starritt-Burnett will serve the remainder of the terms of the judges they’re succeeding, both of which end on Dec. 31, 2022.

If they want to serve beyond that, they would both have to stand for election in 2022.

