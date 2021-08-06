Advertisement

Hot & humid weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Both Saturday and Sunday should be just about completely dry with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Our heat index values each afternoon will be 100°-105°. South winds are expected to be a bit strong from time-to-time starting Saturday and lasting through at least the middle of next week gusting to between 15 and 25 MPH. Tips for the weekend: good idea to find a body of water to jump in or sit by with a nice, cold beverage... or maybe a little indoor, A/C shopping for tax free weekend! Whatever it might be - stay cool, Central Texas!

Next week will be more of the same. Highs will reach the upper 90s each afternoon with a mostly to partly sunny sky and no meaningful opportunities for rain.

