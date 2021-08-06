Advertisement

I-14 expansion proposed by lawmakers

The U.S. Senate is hoping to pass legislation that would expand interstate 14 from Central...
The U.S. Senate is hoping to pass legislation that would expand interstate 14 from Central Texas to the state of Georgia.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Senate is hoping to pass legislation that would expand interstate 14 from Central Texas to the state of Georgia.

If passed and signed into law by President Biden, the expansion would connect the interstate with multiple military installations and seaports, making it easier to transport equipment from post to post.

“For the military, it gives them better connectivity between those military installations,” said Heart of Texas Defense Alliance Executive Director Keith Sledd.

“12 will be impacted along that route.”

The expansion would also provide and alternate route for drivers along interstate 10 in case of accidents or weather.

The bill has reportedly received bipartisan support in the House and Senate. No timeframe for the project has been officially announced yet, but lawmakers say it could take decades to complete.

While the bill still needs to be voted on in both the House and Senate, Sledd argues that the economic benefits far outweigh the costs.

“It will take years to do, but it is a great asset for the area to have,” he said.

“The reason I-35 continues to improve is because of the local business that continues to develop along that interstate. So, for those areas along the I-14 route, they would be able to experience some of that same economic development.”

