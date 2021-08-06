Lady Bears give back to South Waco Elementary School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lady Bears hosted a free basketball clinic for the students of South Waco Elementary on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Bears’ Tipoff Club collected supplies on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Ferrell Center to be donated to SWE. They gathered over $12,000 worth of school supplies, which they dropped off at the school before the clinic.

The Lady Bears are hosting a free basketball clinic for the students of South Waco Elementary. @BaylorWBB adopted this school for this year and collected almost $12,000 of school supplies, which they dropped off today. pic.twitter.com/4kksLphfzK — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) August 5, 2021

The Baylor women’s basketball team adopted the school for this year, so they will continue to give back to South Waco.

“This was just an adoptive process where we felt like this is a place we can impact. And not just once or twice, but we can do it over the course of a season, a year, so that we’re really connecting with the community,” said Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen.

Her handles are about to be 🔥 Some one-on-one instruction with Coach @NickiCollen !! pic.twitter.com/8LWfm5Di1y — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) August 5, 2021

