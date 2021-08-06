Advertisement

Lady Bears give back to South Waco Elementary School

Jaden Owens working with a South Waco student
Jaden Owens working with a South Waco student(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lady Bears hosted a free basketball clinic for the students of South Waco Elementary on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Bears’ Tipoff Club collected supplies on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Ferrell Center to be donated to SWE. They gathered over $12,000 worth of school supplies, which they dropped off at the school before the clinic.

The Baylor women’s basketball team adopted the school for this year, so they will continue to give back to South Waco.

“This was just an adoptive process where we felt like this is a place we can impact. And not just once or twice, but we can do it over the course of a season, a year, so that we’re really connecting with the community,” said Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen.

