Advertisement

Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a restraining order violation.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colorado (KWTX) - Police Friday announced investigators located the mother allegedly seen in a recording forcing her son into the trunk of a car.

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a restraining order violation.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on August 4, Pueblo Police officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue regarding a possible child abuse case.

Police were told a woman, later identified as Trujillo, forcefully placed her 5-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

The woman was nowhere to be found and policed asked the public for help locating her.

At the time, police revealed Trujillo and her child were currently homeless and were last seen in a mid-2000s Chevy Malibu with no license plates.

Video obtained by a news station in Colorado shows a woman allegedly identified as Trujillo screaming “Get in there before I f—k you up!”

A boy then entered the back of the vehicle and the woman slammed the trunk of her vehicle.

A witness who recorded the incident is then overheard confronting the woman before calling police.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper railcars
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closes as COVID-19 cases rise