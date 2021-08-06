Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

PUEBLO, Colorado (KWTX) - Police Friday announced investigators located the mother allegedly seen in a recording forcing her son into the trunk of a car.

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a restraining order violation.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on August 4, Pueblo Police officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue regarding a possible child abuse case.

Police were told a woman, later identified as Trujillo, forcefully placed her 5-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

The woman was nowhere to be found and policed asked the public for help locating her.

At the time, police revealed Trujillo and her child were currently homeless and were last seen in a mid-2000s Chevy Malibu with no license plates.

Video obtained by a news station in Colorado shows a woman allegedly identified as Trujillo screaming “Get in there before I f—k you up!”

A boy then entered the back of the vehicle and the woman slammed the trunk of her vehicle.

A witness who recorded the incident is then overheard confronting the woman before calling police.

