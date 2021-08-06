Police ask for help in search for Central Texas man missing for more than 2 weeks

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a 28-year-old Killeen man who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Lee Tezeno was last seen on July 28 at his home in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in Killeen.

He’s 5-foot-2, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair cut in a Mohawk style and a goatee.

He has several tattoos including one on his left arm that says “Janice,” one of mushrooms on his left calf, and one of a spider web on his left forearm.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

