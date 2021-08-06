Serious injuries reported in Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Serious injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Clear Creek and Bunny trail around 5 pm.

One vehicle sustained heavy damage trapping the occupant inside.

The Killeen Firefighter Department extricated the person who was trapped.

At least one person was airlifted in an unknown condition to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

The Killeen Police Department’s Accident Investigation was also on scene for the investigation.

The cause of the crash, the extent of injuries, or how many victims is not yet immediately known.

This is a developing story.

Serious injuries were reported Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the intersection of Clear Creek and Bunny Trail. (Justin Jackson)

