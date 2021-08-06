Advertisement

Tech alum Janine Beckie earns Olympic gold with Canada

Red Raider Alum Janine Beckie
Red Raider Alum Janine Beckie(Facebook)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two days after sprinter Andre de Grasse emerged from Usain Bolt’s shadow at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for gold in the Men’s 200 Meter race, Canada earned another long-awaited title- its first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer.  One of its members was none other than Texas Tech’s Janine Beckie.

The Canadian forward played for the Red Raiders from 2012-15, and turned in a school-best 57 goals.  in her Olympic career, she has found the net five times- two of which came in the team’s 2-1 victory over Chile earlier in these Games.  Five years ago in Rio during her bronze medal campaign, Beckie broke the Olympic record with quickest goal scored- twenty seconds into the team’s opening match against Australia (the record was eclipsed later that year in the men’s tournament).

In Friday’s matchup against Sweden, Beckie was not able to spend as much time on the pitch. She was replaced at halftime by Adriana Leon, likely due to the yellow card received in the 27th minute.  The game was a source of tension for many in both countries, when the 1-1 draw in extra time sent the game into penalty kicks.  Julia Grusso, who also entered the game at the half, was the hero for the Great White North when her penalty kick awarded Canada its first gold medal in history (3-2 win on penalty kicks).

This game was Canada’s second-straight upset.  Earlier this week, the team knocked off the heavily-favored United States 1-0- courtesy of a regulation penalty kick from Jessie Fleming of UCLA.  The former Bruin did likewise in the 67th minute of Friday’s contest, when her penalty shot went right past Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl for the 1-1 equalizer.

While Beckie is not representing Canada on the international stage, she plays across the pond for Manchester City.

