True summer heat is just around the corner

By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We could see a stray shower or two this evening but overall odds are not good. Plus, anything that bubbles up will be gone by the time the sun goes down. Clouds start to clear out and our low temperatures get into the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will be more of a transition day - we don’t have high pressure fully in control yet but we are going to be warming up and drying out.

There is a small 10-20% chance for rain tomorrow afternoon, mainly in our southern counties, but once again, the majority of us will see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 90s. We have south winds which means that we have heat + humidity and heat index values tomorrow afternoon are closer to 100 degrees.

As high pressure takes hold of our weather pattern beginning this weekend, giving us more typical August weather -- heat, humidity, and breezy winds return. This weekend features sunny days, lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s, south winds 10-20mph, and afternoon “feels like” temperatures around 100 - 105 each day. We settle into this pattern and it next week we can expect more of the same.

