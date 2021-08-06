Advertisement

Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining

Latest News

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on camera: Man appears to spray something on dogs in their own yard
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated