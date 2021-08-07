2-A-DAYS: Lake Belton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In their first year as a program, the Lake Belton Broncos put up an impressive 9-1 record.

The team was made up entirely of Freshmen and Sophomores last year, so they played a JV schedule.

This year, with virtually every player returning, the team is making the jump to Varsity.

Lake Belton won’t be in a District until 2022 and therefore the team can’t compete for the playoffs, so Head Coach Brian Cope intentionally set a tough schedule this year - saying every game is like a playoff game for his group.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.