Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint...
Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(Hans Pennink | AP)
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County sheriff says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide at the governor’s state residence.

Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday it would be premature to say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned.

But he promised a “very comprehensive” investigation into the woman’s claim.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor denies groping the woman.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(Hans Pennink | AP)

