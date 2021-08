Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County sheriff says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide at the governor’s state residence.

Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday it would be premature to say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned.

But he promised a “very comprehensive” investigation into the woman’s claim.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor denies groping the woman.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Hans Pennink | AP)

