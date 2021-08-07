Advertisement

Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(CNN)
By JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state’s top Republican leaders in federal court in Austin late Friday, alleging that GOP officials’ efforts to bring them home for a special legislative session infringed on their constitutional rights to free speech and to petition the government for redress of grievances.

The lawsuit was filed on the final day of the first special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott — and on the eve of a second specially called legislative session — and names as defendants Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan and State Rep. James White.

Abbott has called for the arrest of the more than 50 House Democrats who fled the state last month for Washington, D.C., to block the passage of an elections bill they said would restrict voting rights in the state. Their departure left the House without a quorum, the number of present members needed to pass bills, stalling the chamber’s operations. Phelan put the chamber under a “call” in an effort to regain quorum and signed a civil warrant for Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio, after he returned to the Texas House only to depart for the nation’s capital again a few days later.

t’s unclear why White was listed as a defendant. White said Friday night he was not aware he’d been sued or why he was named as a defendant. The lawsuit also did not use Phelan’s legal name, which is Matthew McDade Phelan.

Abbott and Phelan did not immediately have a statement on the lawsuit.

LINK: Read the lawsuit filed by 22 Texas House Democrats

The Democrats’ attorney, Craig Anthony Washington, is a former Democratic lawmaker, who is practicing law under a probationally suspended license, according to the State Bar of Texas.

The lawsuit alleges that some Democrats are being targeted because of their race and skin color, but then provides no evidence.

It also claims the three Republican lawmakers acted together under the “color of law” to cause the harm alleged in the suit, but then points no specific harmful actions other than “public statements.” The lawsuit also says some individual plaintiffs experienced “retaliatory attacks, threats and attempts at coercion relating to the exercise of their First Amendment rights” but again does not provide specifics.

The plaintiffs listed in the case are state Reps. Senfronia ThompsonTrey Martinez FischerGene WuVikki GoodwinRon ReynoldsEddie RodriguezJon RosenthalJasmine CrockettMary Ann Perez, Alma AllenChristina MoralesNicole CollierCelia IsraelAna-Maria RamosBarbara Gervin-HawkinsTerry MezaDonna HowardJarvis JohnsonRay LopezShawn ThierryElizabeth Campos and Gina Hinojosa.

But Saturday morning, Thierry issued a statement saying she had not asked to have the suit filed in her name.

“I did not request, review or authorize the filing,” she said.

Collier issued a similar statement about an hour later.

Washington declined comment.

The lawsuit alleges that the three Republican lawmakers have attempted “by public statements and otherwise, to attempt to deny, coerce, threaten, intimidate, and prevent” the Democrats and their constituents from voting in all elections, petitioning the government for redress of grievances, speaking publicly about their constitutional rights, exercising their right of association and their right to not being arrested without probable cause. The Democrats allege that in acting together, the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to deprive them of their constitutional rights.

Because of the defendant’s actions, the complaint alleges, the plaintiffs have been “deprived of liberty for substantial periods of time, suffered much anxiety and distress over separation from their families, and much discomfort and embarrassment.” They also have suffered damages to their reputations and have had to spend time traveling to Washington to lobby Congress to pass laws that would protect voting rights.

The complaint then claims $5 in actual damages and $10 in punitive damages.

Disclosure: The State Bar of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Serious injuries were reported Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the intersection of Clear Creek and...
2 injured, 1 critically in Killeen crash

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill
Gov. Greg Abbott Friday appointed two judges to fill vacancies on Central Texas courts. (File)
Governor appoints 2 judges to fill vacancies on Central Texas courts
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme...
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate