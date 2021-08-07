Advertisement

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation for future Israeli attacks

Israeli forces fire artillery from their position on the border with Lebanon after a barrage of...
Israeli forces fire artillery from their position on the border with Lebanon after a barrage of rockets were fired from Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The militant Hezbollah group said it fired rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. (Ayal Margolinc/ JINIPIX via AP)(Ayal Margolin | AP)
By BASSEM MROUE
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the militant Hezbollah says his group will retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, a day after his supporters fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon, or the country’s harsh economic crisis.

Nasrallah’s comments came a day after his group fired rockets toward Israel, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Thursday’s airstrikes — the first in years — were in response to mysterious rockets that were fired from Lebanon toward Israel on Wednesday.

Smoke rise from Israeli shelling near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba, after...
Smoke rise from Israeli shelling near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba, after Hezbollah fired rockets near an Israeli positions the Golan Heights, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)(Mohammad Zaatari | AP)

