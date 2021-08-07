Advertisement

TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Schools TEA Guidelines
Schools TEA Guidelines(KBTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With a recent rise in COVID cases and new guidelines from the TEA, many parents and students are concerned about what school will look like this year.

This tax-free weekend, school supplies aren’t the only things on the minds of students like Zavian Tibbs.

“Most parents don’t even want to send their kids back to school,” he said.

In the newly released guidelines, the TEA will not require face masks for students in public schools.

Students with COVID-19 must be excluded from attending school.

Districts do not have to notify parents about positive COVID cases or test, something that Tibbs says is very concerning.

“COVID is still quite deadly,” he said.

“How am I supposed to know who’s sick and who’s not? I’m nervous that COVID cases get out of hand and the football season shuts down again. That’s why I’m gonna continue to wear my mask at school.”

School districts around Central Texas are responding to families’ concerns about the new guidelines. Midway ISD’s Superintendent George Kazanas says they are taking the guidance very seriously and want to leave most decisions to the parents.

“Masks will continue to be encouraged but not required for our schools,” he said.

“We certainly encourage, but don’t require, vaccines for anyone 12 and up. It’s the same with our staff. It’s encouraged but not required to get vaccinated.”

Belton ISD released a statement as well, saying in part, “We are listening to community input through a though exchange survey that closes Monday and working through all available options to decide the best course of action for our students and families.”

Other school districts around the area plan to release similar guidelines next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The largest county in Central Texas changed its COVID-19 threat level Thursday to reflect the...
Central Texas’ largest county changes COVID-19 threat level; 18 city workers are quarantining
McLennan County deputies responded to the incident.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Central Texas deputies

Latest News

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Waco ISD
Destruction to G.W. Carver Middle School creates more urgency for Waco ISD bond proposal, board to vote Thursday
Reports of new COVID-19 cases are increasing in Central Texas and hospitalizations are rising,...
As Central Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, vaccination rates lag
Dozens of Fort Hood soldiers put their football skills to the test Friday at NRG Stadium.
Fort Hood soldiers put football skills to the test at NFL bootcamp