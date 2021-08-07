Advertisement

Temple: Central Texans help struggling families with school supplies

A handful of Central Texans hosted multiple events Saturday to help families struggling to...
A handful of Central Texans hosted multiple events Saturday to help families struggling to afford school supplies.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of Central Texans hosted multiple events Saturday to help families struggling to afford school supplies.

As many parents head out to get their children’s school supplies, the COVID pandemic has left some of them still searching for a job, with very little money to budget.

“I lost my job last year,” said Melissa Hairston.

“So with one income and two kids, it was a lot on us.”

That’s why John Wayne Sutherland and his Back-to-School Extravaganza stepped in to help, giving families $100 for each child to buy school supplies and get a free pair of shoes.

“For us to be able to step in and help those guys as a community, there’s not a better feeling,” Sutherland said.

“So, it means the world to me.”

Sutherland wasn’t alone, either. 15-year-old Aniyah Smith organized a Back-to-School Bash of her own with the city of Temple, giving away free food, clothes backpacks and even haircuts.

“This means so much to me because I would have never seen myself to be this age and doing this for the community,” she said.

“I never saw anyone else try to do it.”

For the families and students, they couldn’t be more grateful for the people who made sure they were ready for the school year.

“It means everything to me,” said James Hairston.

“Now, I have a lot of stuff I can actually use in school and I don’t have to ask anyone else for stuff.”

