Texans QB’s sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed four years into the #MeToo movement.

Watson’s legal team has sought to balance its defense of the NFL star with simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.

They say women who claim to be victims should generally be taken at their word — just not these women.

Some experts and advocates say Watson’s attorneys are relying on long-used tropes by accusing the quarterback’s accusers of making a “money grab” and that the strategy highlights how sexual assault cases remain difficult to prove in the legal system

