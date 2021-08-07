Advertisement

Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., left center, and other Texas Democrats, as they continue their protest of restrictive voting laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats are still refusing to return to the state Capitol.

Most Democrats didn’t show up when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott opened a special session Saturday, the GOP’s third attempt to pass new election laws in Texas.

Some Democratic legislators who fled the state last month remain in Washington, D.C., prolonging a monthslong standoff.

However, Democratic leaders have not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to form a quorum and end the stalemate.

