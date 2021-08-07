Advertisement

Waco Police hold first Back-to-School Bash

Dozens of community organizations joined the Waco Police Department to help families at the event.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department teamed up earlier Saturday morning with community partners to get children back to school with the supplies they need, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday’s event was the first time the Waco Police Department hosted such an event at its Headquarters.

Officers held a Back-to-School Bash today in the parking lot of the police station.

Officer Whitney Otting with the Waco Police Department thinks they helped more than 1,000 kids this year by giving them things like backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts and thinks this is a great way to get to know the community.

“The amazing it was great because we don’t get to interact with our community in a large scale like this very often. So, it’s a really fun time to get to meet our kids and interact with them and interact with the families so they see that we support our community,” said Officer Otting.

“It’s just amazing to see their smiling faces. The enthusiasm these kids have,” said Officer Otting.

Police and fire officials gave out car seats and demonstrated their proper use, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District provided COVID-19 vaccines.

