Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

A helicopter drops water on a fire during a wildfire near Malakasa, in northern Athens, Greece,...
A helicopter drops water on a fire during a wildfire near Malakasa, in northern Athens, Greece, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Wildfires rampaged through massive swathes of Greece's last remaining forests for yet another day Saturday, encroaching on inhabited areas and burning scores of homes, businesses and farmland. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)(Petros Karadjias | AP)
By ELENA BECATOROS, DEMETRIS NELLAS and MICHAEL VARAKLAS
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three large wildfires are churning across Greece, with one threatening whole towns and cutting Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, in half.

Others were engulfing forested mountainsides and skirting ancient sites on Saturday, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”

A flotilla of boats was ready if another major sea evacuation was needed on Evia.

One Greek volunteer firefighter has died and at least 20 people have been treated in hospitals.

Scores of homes, businesses and farms have been burnt over the last week during Greece’s most protracted heat wave in three decades.

A volunteer works to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6,...
A volunteer works to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)(Ismail Coskun | AP)

