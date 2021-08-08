Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Three of the eight teams in Central Texas for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament...
3 of the Little League teams here for Southwest Region Tournament won’t play after positive COVID tests
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
Troy Polamalu, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, smiles after his...
Hall of Fame class has something for everybody
A Cup Noodle ice cream, made with the powdered soup of Cup Noodle and topped with freeze-fried...
Rice pizza, noodle ices: Food shows Japan’s punk rock soul
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears