Advertisement

Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(Hans Pennink | AP)
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some past Cuomo loyalists, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment fight he probably cannot win.

About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign.

Nearly all 63 members of the Senate have called for Cuomo to step down or be removed.

But Cuomo’s closest allies say they doubt that he will quit.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights
Three of the eight teams in Central Texas for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament...
3 of the Little League teams here for Southwest Region Tournament won’t play after positive COVID tests

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks...
New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death
FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the...
Weary US businesses confront new round of mask mandates
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign
Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles, Friday,...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70