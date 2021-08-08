Even Hotter Today with One Rain Chance This Week

We only cool to the low 80′s overnight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s. More heat will be seen on Sunday as highs will hit the mid to upper 90′s during the afternoon. The Heat Index will be around 105°, especially near and east of I-35 in the afternoon.

The heat continues as we head into the week, but Tuesday there is a slight rain chance east of I-35 during the afternoon, so you’ll at least have a chance of cooling off that day. Otherwise, rain chances stay non-existent going through this week with highs in the upper 90′s for most of us. The Heat Index will stay high too, so take precaution and stay hydrated and keep easy access to air conditioning going through the week.

