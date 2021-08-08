Gane stops Lewis, wins interim heavyweight title at UFC 265

HOUSTON (AP) — Ciryl Gane stopped Derrick Lewis with a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes in the third round at UFC 265 on Saturday night.

The Frenchman won an interim UFC heavyweight title and the next shot at champion Francis Ngannou.

Just over three years after the 10-0 Gane made his mixed martial arts debut, the Frenchman dominated the championship bout at the Toyota Center in Lewis’ hometown.

Gane largely avoided every strike thrown by the slower, more deliberate Lewis before hurting the veteran and then finishing him on the ground.

The popular Lewis appeared to be overmatched against the athletic, elusive Gane.

Ciryl Gane celebrates his win over Derrick Lewis after their interim heavyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 265 on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke | AP)

