Hall of Fame class has something for everybody

Troy Polamalu, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, smiles after his...
Troy Polamalu, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, smiles after his bust was unveiled during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
By BERRY WILNER`
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone.

Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart Donnie Shell and such as leaders as former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.

They all entered the hall Saturday night, a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet just as rewarding.

