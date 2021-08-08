Advertisement

Hot This Evening with Heat Advisories To Start The Week.....Possibly After Too

Heat Advisories Monday Afternoon
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT conditions will be seen this evening with the heat index at least 100° through 9pm. It’ll still be warm overnight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s. Even hotter weather will be seen to start the work week, with Heat Advisories going into effect from 12pm-8pm for counties near and east of I-35. Highs will be in the upper 90′s, possibly hitting 100° in a few spots, but the Heat Index will be around 105° for most of us.

There is a small chance for relief on Tuesday, but only if you live near I-45; particularly near Leon county as a stray shower or two may move by there. Otherwise, the heat is on for the work week with highs near 100° each day and the Heat Index staying around 105°. However, we could see some scattered storms next weekend, with chances at 30% as of now.

HEAT ADVISORY
HEAT ADVISORY(KWTX)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights
Three of the eight teams in Central Texas for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament...
3 of the Little League teams here for Southwest Region Tournament won’t play after positive COVID tests

Latest News

Heat Advisories Go Into Effect To Start The Week with Little Relief in Sight
fastcast sunset lake orange water bridge sunrise overcast sun waco golden yellow
Even Hotter Today with One Rain Chance This Week
Hotter Conditions Today with Only One Rain Chance This Week
FastCast
Hot Conditions The Rest of The Weekend with A Slight Rain Chance Next Week