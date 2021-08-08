Hot This Evening with Heat Advisories To Start The Week.....Possibly After Too

HOT conditions will be seen this evening with the heat index at least 100° through 9pm. It’ll still be warm overnight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s. Even hotter weather will be seen to start the work week, with Heat Advisories going into effect from 12pm-8pm for counties near and east of I-35. Highs will be in the upper 90′s, possibly hitting 100° in a few spots, but the Heat Index will be around 105° for most of us.

There is a small chance for relief on Tuesday, but only if you live near I-45; particularly near Leon county as a stray shower or two may move by there. Otherwise, the heat is on for the work week with highs near 100° each day and the Heat Index staying around 105°. However, we could see some scattered storms next weekend, with chances at 30% as of now.

HEAT ADVISORY (KWTX)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.