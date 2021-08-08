Advertisement

“I expect the worst”: A Texas parent worries about sending her children back to school in person

Gov. Greg Abbott is standing firm on his ban against mask mandates in schools. Some parents are concerned for their children’s safety as in-person classes resume.
School supplies and disposable masks sit on a desk at Judson High School in Converse.
School supplies and disposable masks sit on a desk at Judson High School in Converse.(City of Edinburg)
By JUSTIN DEHN
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXAS ( Texas Tribune) - The first day of school in most Texas school districts is fast approaching.

Parents who are concerned by the lack of mask mandates to combat the spread of the coronavirus are left with few options this year.

Texas provided funds for remote learning during the start of the pandemic.

But efforts to fund it for this school year have so far failed in the Texas Legislature.

While public health experts and medical professionals are sounding the alarm over the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has stood firm on his ban against mask mandates in schools.

That has parents like Markesha Powell of Brenham worried about sending their kids back to school.

