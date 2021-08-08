Killeen ISD unveils two new elementary schools

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD unveiled their newest and largest elementary schools in two dedication ceremonies on Sunday.

Killeen Elementary and Pershing Park Elementary are the newest and largest elementary schools the district has had up to date.

“I think this is going to serve our community and students for many years to come and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Superintendent John Craft.

The ceremonies included tours of the new schools, showcasing their new facilities, equipment and classroom prepared for the school year.

“As a taxpayer, community leader and a business owner here, I think it’s really important that we take our tax-payer dollars and reinvest it into areas of town where it might not be the most efficient for our youth as far as facilities,” said School Board President JoAnn Purser.

Teachers like Karla Juarez, who grew up with the district, believes keeping students involved in learning and fun extracurricular activities is essential in keeping the youth of Killeen away from drugs and violence.

“I hope to motivate my students to pursue a career after high school and I think I’ll be able to make that connection because I was once that student,” she said.

“What not a better way than coming back to where it all started. Pershing Park is my home.”

