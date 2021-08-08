Advertisement

Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70

Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles, Friday,...
Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles, Friday, May 30, 2008. Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 after a years-long battle with cancer. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, file)(Gus Ruelas | AP)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence across several decades of television, has died. She was 70.

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, says Post died Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer.

Post was a television regular who appeared in shows from “Cheers” to “Scrubs.”

But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC’s “Night Court,” the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992.

Post became a full-time cast member of “Night Court” in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette’s womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor.

