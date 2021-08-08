Advertisement

New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks during a news conference accompanied by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis. Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city's police department, more than a year after George Floyd's death at the hands of officers. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)(Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP)
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city’s police department, more than a year after George Floyd’s death at the hands of officers.

In the heat of summer, they’re hitting doorsteps in an effort to persuade people to vote this November to replace the department with a new public safety unit that will have licensed peace officers “if necessary.”

An effort to do away with the department last summer came up short when City Council members ran out of time to get the proposal on the ballot.

The new push is well-funded; a foundation with ties to billionaire George Soros has donated $500,000.

