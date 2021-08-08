Rice pizza, noodle ices: Food shows Japan’s punk rock soul

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Countries’ foods are also windows on their souls.

In Olympic host country Japan, two unusual dishes have plenty to say about Japanese traits of inventiveness, risk-taking and openness to foreign influences.

One is a new rice pizza, developed only for the Japanese market by the pizza chain Domino’s.

Another is a Cup Noodle ice cream, sold only at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama.

Some of the same Japanese traits seen in its foods have also helped Japan pull off the improbable feat of hosting the Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic.

A new dish developed by pizza chain Domino’s – which it calls the “Pizza Rice Bowl” – comes out of the oven in a Domino’s branch in Daiba, Tokyo, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The dish was introduced from May, is sold only in Japan, and has traditional pizza ingredients on a base of white rice (AP Photo/John Leicester) (John Leicester | AP)

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved