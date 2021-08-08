Advertisement

Rice pizza, noodle ices: Food shows Japan’s punk rock soul

A Cup Noodle ice cream, made with the powdered soup of Cup Noodle and topped with freeze-fried...
A Cup Noodle ice cream, made with the powdered soup of Cup Noodle and topped with freeze-fried shrimp, onions, egg and meat, is prepared to be eaten at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Sold only at the Yokohama museum, the ice cream embodies a spirit of adventure in Japanese foods. (AP Photo/John Leicester)(John Leicester | AP)
By JOHN LEICESTER
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Countries’ foods are also windows on their souls.

In Olympic host country Japan, two unusual dishes have plenty to say about Japanese traits of inventiveness, risk-taking and openness to foreign influences.

One is a new rice pizza, developed only for the Japanese market by the pizza chain Domino’s.  

Another is a Cup Noodle ice cream, sold only at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama.

Some of the same Japanese traits seen in its foods have also helped Japan pull off the improbable feat of hosting the Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic.

A new dish developed by pizza chain Domino’s – which it calls the “Pizza Rice Bowl” – comes out...
A new dish developed by pizza chain Domino’s – which it calls the “Pizza Rice Bowl” – comes out of the oven in a Domino’s branch in Daiba, Tokyo, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The dish was introduced from May, is sold only in Japan, and has traditional pizza ingredients on a base of white rice (AP Photo/John Leicester)(John Leicester | AP)

