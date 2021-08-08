Advertisement

Shooting at a party in Dew leaves one person dead, two injured

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Freestone County.

Around 1:30 am Sunday morning, FCSO Dispatch received multiple calls in regard to a shooting that had taken place around the 500 block of W. FM 489, in the Dew area of Freestone County.

Officials say there was a large party being held at the location when people at the party began hearing gun shots.

Officials say three people were shot. One individual has died as a result of their injuries, and the two other are being treated for their injuries and are in stable condition.

The Texas Rangers were called upon for assistance with the investigation, and this is an active, on going investigation at this time.

Officials are asking the public to please provide any information you may have regarding this investigation by calling 903-389-3236, press 1 at the prompt.

