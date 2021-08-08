Advertisement

Weary US businesses confront new round of mask mandates

FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the...
FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has reinstated an indoor mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Businesses large and small are reinstituting mask mandates and some are even requiring vaccines of their customers as U.S. coronavirus cases rise.

After a largely mask-free summer, it’s a reversal no one wanted to see, brought on by the fast-spreading delta variant and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

But business owners and workers say they will do what they can to keep their doors open and not slow the economic gains of the last few months.

After lifting mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people in May, the CDC changed course in late July, recommending masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in areas of higher transmission.

The shifting guidance has caused confusion over which rules to enforce and how.

FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, signs with social distancing guidelines and face mask...
FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, signs with social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements are posted at an outdoor mall amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Businesses large and small are reinstituting mask mandates and requiring vaccines of their customers as U.S. coronavirus cases rise. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights
Three of the eight teams in Central Texas for the Little League Southwest Region Tournament...
3 of the Little League teams here for Southwest Region Tournament won’t play after positive COVID tests

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks...
New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign
Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles, Friday,...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign