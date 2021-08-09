Advertisement

1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14

The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate 14 that critically injured one and killed another.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen police department are investigating two separate crashes along interstate 14 Saturday.

The first crash happened at 5:59 a.m Saturday in the westbound outside lane on I-14 near mile mark 287.

According to police, a blue Ford F150 traveling westbound struck a pedestrian when the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway.

The male victim was struck by the pickup truck and pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:44 a.m.

The second crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway on the eastbound side to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located a male lying in the roadway.

After a preliminary investigation, police say that an unknown make and model vehicle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane on the expressway.

When the pedestrian attempted to cross the street, they failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and were struck.

The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop and render aid and continued to travel eastbound, fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos, or any information about this crash, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

