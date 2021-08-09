Advertisement

72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified

(File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities Monday identified the victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural road in Hamilton County as James Caver Price, 72, of Granbury.

Price was headed southwest late Thursday morning on FM 218 near FM 1702 just more than five miles west of the unincorporated community of Pottsville when his 2007 Vulcan Kawasaki when his motorcycle left the road on a curve, hit a ditch and overturned.

Price died at the scene.

The investigating Department of Public Safety Trooper said the motorcycle was traveling at an unsafe speed at the time of the crash, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said Monday.

