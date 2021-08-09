Advertisement

Austin ISD superintendent on inability to enforce mask mandate: ‘What if a child dies on my watch?’

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Austin ISD Superintendent
Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Austin ISD Superintendent(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CNN Newsource) - Students at Austin ISD in Central Texas begin school in less than a week and the school district’s superintendent says schools “are not as safe” without a mask mandate in place.

“I have in my mind, what if a child dies on my watch? How do I go say to you, I am really sorry we did everything we could, the governor’s executive order kept me from, like what does do to a parent?” asked Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

Citing federal and CDC guidelines, Elizalde’s school district is already requiring face masks in school buses in defiance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s state order banning mask mandates.

All district schools will have air filters and plexiglass inside the classroom and will require students to social distance.

What Elizalde really wants, however, is the ability to enforce a mask mandate. “It is safe. It is not as safe as it should be,” she said.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action

Latest News

Dozens of potential workers 18 and older with special needs turned out for what many of the...
Unique Central Texas coffee shop searches for some equally unique employees
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Fifth graders taught their teachers how to use some new tech tools.
Local 5th graders teach their teachers about new tech tools
A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple.
Motorcyclist taken to local hospital with serious in injuries after crash