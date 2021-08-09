Austin ISD superintendent on inability to enforce mask mandate: ‘What if a child dies on my watch?’

AUSTIN (CNN Newsource) - Students at Austin ISD in Central Texas begin school in less than a week and the school district’s superintendent says schools “are not as safe” without a mask mandate in place.

“I have in my mind, what if a child dies on my watch? How do I go say to you, I am really sorry we did everything we could, the governor’s executive order kept me from, like what does do to a parent?” asked Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

Citing federal and CDC guidelines, Elizalde’s school district is already requiring face masks in school buses in defiance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s state order banning mask mandates.

All district schools will have air filters and plexiglass inside the classroom and will require students to social distance.

What Elizalde really wants, however, is the ability to enforce a mask mandate. “It is safe. It is not as safe as it should be,” she said.

