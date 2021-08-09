Advertisement

Austin judge signs order to block arrests of Democrats who refuse to return to Texas Capitol for special session

Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington, D.C. hold a news conference.
Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington, D.C. hold a news conference.(Texas Tribune)
By JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state district judge in Travis County has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the arrest of House Democrats who have broken quorum by leaving the state, paving the way for those who remain outside of Texas to return home without threat of arrest.

State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed the order late Sunday night restricting Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from “detaining, confining or otherwise restricting” the free movement of House Democrats within the state or issuing any warrants ordering their confinement.

The order expires in 14 days unless extended by Urrutia. The court will hear arguments on a temporary injunction on Aug. 20 where Abbott and Phelan must show why a temporary injunction should not be filed against them.

A state district judge in Travis County has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the arrest of House Democrats who have broken quorum by leaving the state, paving the way for those who remain outside of Texas to return home without threat of arrest.

State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed the order late Sunday night restricting Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from “detaining, confining or otherwise restricting” the free movement of House Democrats within the state or issuing any warrants ordering their confinement.

The order expires in 14 days unless extended by Urrutia. The court will hear arguments on a temporary injunction on Aug. 20 where Abbott and Phelan must show why a temporary injunction should not be filed against them.

LINK: Petition by Democrats asking judge to block their arrests

LINK: Judge’s order blocking the arrest of Texas House Democrats

In July, more than 50 House Democrats left the state during a 30-day specially called legislative session to block the passage of an elections bill they said would restrict voting access.

The remaining members in the chamber voted to authorize a “call of the House” under which all entrances into the chamber can be locked and lawmakers are not permitted to leave without permission from the speaker. They also asked the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms and other law enforcement officers to bring the missing lawmakers back “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill